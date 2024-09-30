Abhishek Banerjee, who has proved his mettle in projects such as the ‘Stree’ franchise, ‘Bhediya’ and even the dark series ‘Paatal Lok’ has talked about how he doesn’t prioritise solo roles and emphasised that for him, a strong narrative is the ‘top priority’.

Asked when he will be seen as a solo lead, Abhishek told a leading media house, “I think very soon. I’ve had some offers. I’m getting some offers. I’m reading some scripts and they’re interesting. But I just don’t want to work just because I’m getting a solo role. For me, I think my top priority is to be a part of a good story. So yeah, I’m looking for a good story.”

With every performance on screen, Abhishek has managed to take his game a notch higher. Talking about if that becomes an added responsibility on his shoulders, he agreed and said he takes his job seriously.

“Every time I am in front of the camera, I think it’s an added responsibility. I don’t take the job lightly. I feel every time I am in front of the camera. I have to perform and do my best so that the directors, producers and of course my audiences are happy,” said the actor, who is also a casting director.

The actor added, “So, it doesn’t matter how many blockbusters I have had in the past. Every project is a new project for me and I am equally nervous and have butterflies in my stomach before entering any set.”