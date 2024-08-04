I haven’t been paid for many films: Sunidhi Chauhan

Sunidhi Chauhan, one of India’s most renowned singers, is known for her numerous hit songs and is one of the highest-paid vocalists in the Indian film industry. Recently, she opened up about the Bollywood music mafia and payment issues in the industry, a topic that Sonu Nigam has also commented on.

During her recent podcast, Sunidhi was asked if the Bollywood mafia controls things in the industry.

She told Raj Shamani, “It’s everywhere. Lobbying is present in awards shows, music, films and reality shows. It’s something you can’t escape. Do your work and if you want to be a part of it, make changes to fix things.”

Sunidhi was also asked about situations where multiple singers record a song, but only one is chosen and the others don’t get paid, to which she responded, “I haven’t been paid for many films. Even today, they don’t pay me. They ask and I don’t take money because I feel I don’t need it for that song. Sometimes, I want to help, so I mention my price and sing.”

“You don’t want to hurt anyone’s ego because not everyone thinks like you. They might not understand how you feel,” she added.

Previously, Sonu Nigam had commented on the issue, stating that ‘only a few people will promote a few people’.