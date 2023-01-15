I have to tell people that I’m working with Shahid: Vijay Sethupathi

Mumbai: Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi believes the only way for him to be taken seriously as an artist working on a Hindi project is by introducing himself as a co-star of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Shahid Kapoor.

12 years after making his acting debut in Tamil cinema and establishing himself as one of its leading stars, Sethupathi is working on three Hindi projects - the series ‘Farzi’ with Kapoor, the feature film ‘Jawan’ alongside Khan and ‘Merry Christmas’ opposite Kaif.

“When I get a Hindi project, I have to tell people that I’m working with Shahid or that I’m the villain for Shah Rukh sir and working with Katrina, then only I’m taken seriously,” Sethupathi said at the trailer launch of his maiden web show ‘Farzi’.

The 44-year-old National Award winner, known for his performances in movies ‘Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum’, ‘Iraivi’, ‘Vikram Vedha’, ‘96’, ‘Super Deluxe’ and ‘Master’, said he won’t label ‘Farzi’ as his debut show as he puts in the same effort in every project.

“I don't see it as a debut. I did my first film in 2010; it’s been 12 years since I debuted as a hero. I’ve done about 55 films. Every time I do a film, I am like a kid. For me, short form or long form, every scene is a film. We’re putting the same kind of effort into every shot to make the audience interested,” he said.

Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the eight-episode show is billed as a fast-paced and edgy crime thriller, revolving around a clever underdog street artist's pursuit to con the system that favours the rich.

Sethupathi, who essays the role of the cop in the series, said it was ‘The Family Man’ star Manoj Bajpayee who introduced him to Raj and DK.

“I like the gentleman that is Manoj Bajpayee. He wanted to meet me. I met him and he was the same person I saw in ‘Satya’. Then I met Raj and DK, as they were there too. I didn’t know there would be something work-related for me that was also in Hindi. They were there. Shahid was there too and ‘Farzi’ was offered to me,” he said.

The actor added that even though he had learned Hindi while working as an accountant in Dubai, he was a bit skeptical about acting in the language.

“I learnt Hindi when I was in Dubai for three years, where I did an accountant’s job, but it had been so many years since I had practiced that I was worried about my language.”

But Raj and DK made him comfortable and gave him artistic freedom, he said.

“Raj and DK are like brothers to me. I can share any idiotic idea with them and they’ll not judge me, so I don’t have to worry. As an artist, I need that kind of freedom.”

Set to premiere on ‘Prime Video’ on February 10, ‘Farzi’ also stars Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna and others in pivotal roles.