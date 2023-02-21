I have to get ahead in my life and do a lot of things: Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill is candid on her celebrity chat show, ‘Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill’. In the latest episode with ‘Taaza Khabar’ star Bhuvan Bam, the Punjabi singer and actor opened up about how she has lost interest in the institution of marriage and said that she is single. Shehnaaz also opened up about how she’s working in full force in this phase of her life to be financially independent.

As Shehnaaz and Bhuvan discussed work and life, the former spoke in Hindi, which can be translated as, “You never know what happens in life. You should be prepared for everything. Right now, I have things to do and I’m doing them. In the future too, I’ll try to keep working. But if I’m not able to get work, I should have enough savings so I don’t have to beg for money in the future. Just for that, I shouldn’t end up marrying someone.”

She further added that she doesn’t believe in the institution of marriage as of now and would like to continue working instead.

“I don’t believe in marriage as of now. I have to get ahead in my life and do a lot of things and I want to save the money that I earn, I don’t want to just waste it.”

While talking to Bhuvan, Shehnaaz also revealed that she’s bought a new house for herself. She shared, “I’ve bought a new house, you should visit someday.”