I have seen Ranveer performing closely, yet I was surprised by him in 'Dhurandhar': Siddhant Chaturvedi

New Delhi: Siddhant Chaturvedi, who praised ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Ranveer Singh for his performance in the two-part espionage saga ‘Dhurandhar’, said he was surprised by the actor’s turn as a spy in the movie.

At the red carpet of the inaugural International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) in New Delhi, Chaturvedi said he has watched and loved both ‘Dhurandhar’ and its follow-up ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’.

“I have seen him closely performing and every time I watch that man on screen, it’s always surprising. When I watched ‘Dhurandhar’ - both the parts - I was still surprised because the process, the depth, the nuances and the aggression and even though I know him so closely, it’s always surprising and that’s the mark of a true actor,” the actor told PTI.

‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ was released on March 19 and has already crossed the mark of Rs 900 crore at the global box office, according to industry tracking site ‘Sacnilk’.

Featuring Ranveer in the lead role, the film is a follow-up to Dhar’s 2025 release ‘Dhurandhar’, which went on to earn over Rs 1,000 crore at the box office worldwide. The sequel charts the rise of Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari in the Karachi underworld while also delving into his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, tracing the journey of the young man who eventually transforms into the covert operative.

The International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) 2026 will screen 140 films from 47 countries across multiple venues in the national capital. The festival will open at Bharat Mandapam with a red carpet ceremony and a gala screening of the Oscar-nominated film ‘Sirat’.

The film gala is organised by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) in association with the Delhi government.