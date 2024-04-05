I have Salman Khan’s blessings: Aayush Sharma

Mumbai: Aayush Sharma said that he has the blessings of Salman Khan, his superstar brother-in-law, as he steps out into the world with his new movie ‘Ruslaan’.

Sharma, who is married to Salman’s sister Arpita, started his acting career with 2018’s ‘Loveyatri’, which was backed by the superstar’s banner ‘Salman Khan Films’ (SKF). He then starred alongside Salman in ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ (2021), which also hailed from ‘SKF’.

“In my earlier two films, I shared the screen with him. He has seen the film and his blessings are always there with me. With this film, I am stepping out into the real world and working with new people. I hope I make him proud,” Sharma said at the trailer launch event of the movie here.

Being in the film industry for more than five years, Sharma said that the journey has been painfully slow, but he has enjoyed every bit of it. “I have always felt that my journey has been painfully slow, but I also enjoy this journey because I am passionately involved in every film of mine,” he said.

He added, “I think when you get to work outside of your family, you get to learn a lot of new things. ‘Ruslaan’ is the result of everything I have learnt. If someone thinks I was spoiled by ‘SKF’, then Karan sir and Radhamohan sir fixed me.”

‘Ruslaan’ is an action film from director Karan L Butani and produced by K K Radhamohan.

The decision to step out of SKF’s shadow was not intentional, said Sharma.