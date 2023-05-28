I have lived with Vedha for many years now: Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan bagged the trophy of ‘best actor in a leading role’ at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2023 in Abu Dhabi. He received the trophy for his action-packed performance in ‘Vikram Vedha’, which also starred Saif Ali Khan. Alia Bhatt won ‘best actor in a leading role (female)’ for ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

While veteran actor Anil Kapoor was conferred with the award for ‘Performance in a supporting role (male)’ for ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’, veteran actor Kamal Haasan received a standing ovation at IIFA 2023 when he was conferred with the award for ‘Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema’.

In his acceptance speech, Hrithik said, “I have lived with Vedha for many years now. It began right here in Abu Dhabi. I gave my first shot as Vedha here. It feels like life has come full circle to me. Vedha helped me unleash madness inside me, which I didn’t know existed. Thank you, universe and thank you Vedha for helping me discover that madness and helping me discover the strength to hold that madness.”

‘Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva’ won many awards, including ‘best playback singer’ for Shreya Ghoshal (female) and Arijit Singh (male), as well as ‘best-supporting actor (female)’ for Mouni Roy.

Babil Khan won the ‘best debut (male)’ award for the film ‘Qala’ and shared it with Santanu Maheshwari, who starred in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Khushali Kumar won ‘best debut (female)’ for ‘Dhoka Around the Corner’.

OTHER WINNERS OF IIFA AWARDS 2023

Best Film: ‘Drishyam 2’

Best Director: R Madhavan (‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect)

Outstanding Achievement for Fashion in Cinema: Manish Malhotra

Best Adapted Story: Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak (‘Drishyam 2’)

Best Original Story: Perveez Sheikh and Jasmeet Reen (‘Darlings’)

Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema: Marathi film ‘Ved’ directed by Riteish Deshmukh

Best Music Direction: Pritam (‘Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva’)

Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya (song ‘Kesariya’ from ‘Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva’)

Best Cinematography: ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Best Screenplay: ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’