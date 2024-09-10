I have learned so much from Alia Bhatt: Vedang Raina

After making his debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’, Vedang Raina is set to share the screen with Alia Bhatt in filmmaker Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’. In recent interactions, the actor discussed working with Alia in his second film and how he is adjusting to the spotlight while staying true to himself.

Vedang quickly recognised Alia’s conviction and her mastery over acting during their first scene together. Speaking about his experience working with the ‘Highway’ star, he told ‘Filmfare’, “We have different approaches when it comes to acting and I have learned so much from her. I was just in awe with how she was approaching things and with so much conviction. I shot my first scene with her and I instantly realised why she was where she was. Even when I wasn’t shooting, I would go on the set and watch what she was doing.”

Raina also spoke about the contrasting directing styles of Zoya Akhtar and Vasan Bala. He shared how Bala asked him to improvise on his first day of shooting, giving him new lines on the spot. “Everything in the scene kept changing. We were shooting and it kept changing. I realised you can’t come rigid to Vasan sir’s set. He believes in things flowing more naturally on set. I became comfortable in improvising on the set.” In contrast, Vedang explained that Zoya ‘knows exactly what she wants and is perfect with that’.

Vedang also opened up about the fame he’s garnered after the release of ‘The Archies’ and with his upcoming film. He emphasised the importance of staying grounded as his career progresses, telling a leading media house, “Even if one person on the street recognises me, it’s absolutely new to me. Never in my life, I thought that that would be the case.”

“All these things take some getting used to. Your life also changes. What I realised and has been my number one takeaway, is that you always be yourself. Because there will be a lot of changes around you given the nature of the industry. You have to maintain your own. You can’t forget your own identity amid all this. It was shocking for many months. Now, after six months, I’m a bit used to it,” he added.

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina portray brother and sister in ‘Jigra’, which is set to release in theaters on October 11.