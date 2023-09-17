I have global ambitions: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, who was most recently seen in an extended cameo in ‘Jawan’, said in an interview that she has global ambitions, but they aren’t limited to just acting. She also said that to break into the Western market, she wouldn’t want to abandon her own culture and identity.

Speaking to ‘The Week’, Deepika admitted that her journey has been slower than expected, but she wants to work on her terms. She made her Hollywood debut with ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’, in which she starred opposite Vin Diesel. The movie received mixed reviews but was a commercial success. Attempts to get a sequel off the ground haven’t taken off.

“I have global ambitions, but much of it goes beyond being a movie star. There’s a lot I want to do globally as an individual. I find it fascinating and strange at the same time to think that we were almost apologetic about who we are and where we came from. We have always overcompensated because of this. I don’t feel I need to move to another country or speak the way they speak to be accepted. Has the journey taken longer? Yes. But I sleep better knowing I am in my culture and I did it on my own terms,” she said.

In 2021, Deepika announced her second Hollywood venture, a ‘cross-cultural romantic comedy’ that she’d also produce. No updates have emerged about the project since then. Deepika was also supposed to star in a remake of the hit Hollywood film ‘The Intern’, which would’ve initially starred Rishi Kapoor alongside her. But after his passing in 2020, Amitabh Bachchan was roped in. It was rumoured last year that Deepika had dropped out of the film.

In ‘Jawan’, Deepika plays the mother of Shah Rukh Khan’s Vikram Rathore in an extended flashback sequence. At the film’s success meeting on Friday, she said that she did the film for free and out of her love for Shah Rukh.