I have faced things that were a bit unfair: Mahima Makwana

Mahima Makwana, who starred alongside Emraan Hashmi in Karan Johar’s web show ‘Showtime’, recently spoke about facing ‘politics’ and classism in the film industry.

In an interaction with a leading media house, Mahima shared how factors like money, power and control are often valued more than a person’s character.

“I have faced politics. I have faced things that were a bit unfair. You don’t even know why you’re being replaced. You don’t even know why you’re being treated a certain way. But I think eventually it is the work that does the talking and needs to speak for you. Because see, you can’t change how people treat you, but you can only change how you detach yourself from what they think of you. In our industry, people treat each other on a very superficial level. Money, power and control are more important than the kind of person you are. And I think it’s something I have realised as I’m growing up,” she said.

While this has affected Mahima on many levels, she continues to believe in giving 100 percent and developing a thick skin.

“Even now, there are days when I get heartbroken. Obviously, as an actor, you’re being selfish. You’re like, ‘I could have probably done that part better’ or ‘I didn’t even know about that particular opportunity’. So yeah, the way actors are sometimes treated, the way sometimes I am treated as for hierarchy, the way people make you feel unimportant and some sort of indifferent behaviour, it does make you question a lot of things. It does make you doubt yourself, but you just have to be patient, keep your head down and do whatever you can is in your control. I’m not saying that I have made peace with it. I’m not saying that I have developed a thick skin, but it is something that you deal with when things happen to you,” she said.