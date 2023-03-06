I have been wanting to work with Ranbir Kapoor: Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is all set for the release of her upcoming film ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar’ with Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film promises to traverse the complications of modern relationships and romance. In a recent interview, Shraddha talked about working with Ranbir, expressing her admiration for his ‘versatility’.

Speaking to a popular entertainment agency, Shraddha, who has experimented with a variety of roles in her career span of over a decade, said, “I have been wanting to work with Ranbir. I admire him so much as an actor. I think he is a brilliant actor. He has shown his versatility in so many different films and so I was very excited to work with him because I wanted to know what he is like on the set and what it is like to be working with him.”

She added that she hoped that people would enjoy watching them together. She also mentioned that Luv Ranjan has his own brand of cinema as ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ franchise proved as well as ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety’, both featuring Kartik Aaryan.

Shraddha was last seen in a cameo appearance for Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya’, touted to be a part of the ‘horror universe’, which began with ‘Stree’ in 2018.

The actor, who performed the popular song ‘Thumkeshwari’, was asked about the possibility of her working with Varun Dhawan again and to this, the actor said, “I hope we get a film where we are reunited. We do get a lot of love on social media and here’s hoping that something happens soon.”

There has been much discussion about ‘Stree 2’ and cementing the horror universe, but as yet, nothing has materialised.

Shraddha’s last few releases included ‘Saaho’, ‘Street Dancer 3D’ and ‘Baaghi 3’. ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar’ is all set to release on March 8.