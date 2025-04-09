I have always loved action as a genre: Randeep Hooda

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is excited about stepping back into the action zone after five years after the release of the Chris Hemsworth-starrer ‘Extraction’ and said that he has always loved the ‘action as a genre’ because ‘there is something raw, visceral and thrilling about it’.

‘Extraction’ is directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by the Russo Brothers, which was released on ‘Netflix’ in 2020. Now with ‘Jaat’, Hooda is set to play an action star as he steps into the role of Ranatunga.

Talking about his return to action, Randeep shared, “I have always loved action as a genre. There is something raw, visceral and thrilling about it. After playing intense characters in biopics and embodying law enforcement roles, getting to unleash my dark side as the menacing Ranatunga in ‘Jaat’ has been exhilarating.”

The actor said he had been missing action and ‘Jaat’ gave him the perfect opportunity to get back into that space.

“The choreography, the high-octane sequences and the sheer physicality of the role have been a challenging yet fulfilling experience. Playing a character who is as ruthless as he is charismatic is something I’m really looking forward to showcasing. ‘Extraction’ was the first of its kind for me, to be an Indian actor taking on a full-blown action role in the West, was a thrilling experience,” said Hooda.

‘Jaat’ is directed by Gopichand Malineni. It also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra. Each actor brings their unique intensity and depth to their roles, ensuring a captivating viewing experience.

The film features the soundtrack composed by Thaman S composing the soundtrack and Rishi Punjabi behind the lens as the Director of Photography. The editing is done by Navin Nooli, while Avinash Kolla’s production design will transport audiences into the heart of the film’s gripping world.

Produced by ‘Mythri Movie Makers’ and ‘People Media Factory’, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on April 10.