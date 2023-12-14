I have always felt happy to contribute to my industry: Ayushmann Khurrana

It has been a fabulous year for Ayushmann Khurrana. From being recognised as one of the ‘Most Influential People in the World’ by the prestigious ‘TIME Magazine’, to delivering a big Rs. 100 crore theatrical hit in ‘Dream Girl 2’, the actor soared to new heights. He was also appointed as UNICEF’s National Ambassador for India.

Talking about it, Ayushmann said, “Professionally, 2023 was very special and it gave me a lot of love and respect. To be awarded by the prestigious ‘TIME Magazine’ again for my cinematic choices was humbling. I proudly represented India and Indian cinema globally at an event that the entire world watched. For me, that’s a massive personal milestone.”

“As an Indian, I felt a lot of joy that our culture and our cinema are making their presence felt loudly and are being celebrated in every corner of the world. To be recognised by TIME twice in three years is an unbelievable feeling for me. It is the stuff that dreams are made of. I’m happy they consider my work to be contributing towards societal change and nation-building,” he added.

‘Dream Girl 2’ also gave Ayushmann that much-needed success at the box office, which was also his fifth Rs 100 crore hit. He said, “Nothing tastes sweeter than box office success and I’m glad that ‘Dream Girl 2’ gave me a theatrical hit that I will cherish forever. As actors, we live and die every Friday and I’m glad that I could rejoice on the Friday of Dream Girl 2’s release.”

“I have always felt happy to contribute to my industry and I’m glad that ‘Dream Girl 2’ became a resounding success story. I have to thank my producer Ekta Kapoor and my director Raaj Shaandilyaa for giving me a franchise that has only given all of us a lot of love and appreciation,” he added.

Amid all the success, he also suffered a big personal loss. He lost his father, leaving a void that he feels he will never be able to fill. “2023 has given me a mixed bag of emotions, honestly. Personally, I have suffered a great loss. I lost my father. We all lost our reason to smile. We had to hold each other to soak up that sinking, empty feeling and tide over insurmountable sorrow,” he stated.