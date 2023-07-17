I have always been excited by new directors: Rani Mukerji

In her stellar career in the Hindi film industry, Rani Mukerji has worked with some of the best new directors that this country has produced. Her latest film, the sleeper hit of the year ‘Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway’, was directed by newcomer Ashima Chibber. Rani got unanimous praise for the film globally and delivered an incredible performance for the ages.

Rani believes that all the newcomers she has worked with through her journey in Bollywood have one thing in common: they are always hungrier to disrupt because they are looking to make the biggest mark in the industry with their first few films.

“I have always been excited by new directors because I have believed that they are always hungrier to disrupt and I love disruption. It’s definitely the reason why I have worked with so many new or first-time directors and I consider myself fortunate to have found them and exchanged creative energies with them,” she said.

She added, “My collaboration with first-time directors started at the beginning of my career with Karan Johar on ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ who gave the youth of the country relevancy at that time. It was amazing to creatively collaborate with him because he had such an amazing story to tell and how masterfully he made KKHH!”

“I have worked with Shaad Ali on his first film, ‘Saathiya’ and he too gave me a gem of a film.”