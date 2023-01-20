I had medical complications: Priyanka Chopra

Global star Priyanka Chopra finally shared intimate details of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’ birth. The actor, who has refrained from sharing even pictures of Malti’s face on social media, spoke about her premature birth, why she chose to go the surrogacy way and more.

Speaking to ‘British Vogue’, Priyanka said her daughter was born a full trimester too early.

“I was in the operating room when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand. I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God’s work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don’t know how they even found what they needed in her tiny body to intubate her,” Priyanka said.

She added, “I didn’t know if she would make it or not.”

Chopra said that she had medical complications that meant she could not carry a child herself.

“I had medical complications,” she said, “this was a necessary step and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months.”