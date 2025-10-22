I had given up in life once: Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol, who is basking in the success of his latest show, ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’, recently opened up about pleading with filmmakers for work during his low phase.

Talking to Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast, Bobby said, “I am Bobby Deol. Please give me work.” Bobby said, “There is nothing wrong with that. At least they will remember that Bobby Deol came to meet me.”

Elaborating further, he added, "I had given up in life once. I went through a phase. But when nothing is in your hands, then something makes you realise that you had something, which is why you had such a great start. A voice tells you that you still have it and if you don’t get that again, you won’t move forward.”

Bobby also reflected on the toll his alcohol addiction took on their relationship. “I told her that if there was any other woman in my wife’s place, she would have left me. Because alcohol takes you away, it makes your senses go wrong. You talk nonsense; you don’t even know what you’re saying. When you’re sober, you don’t even remember what you said. No one else could bear it. And that’s why I quit drinking. I don’t drink anymore. It’s been over a year. I swear, I don’t even feel like it. It’s like poison for me.”

He explained how alcoholism affected his behaviour. “Everyone’s body is genetically made differently. And no one realises how alcoholic they can be. Maybe that’s what happened to me. It’s not that I drank every day, but it made my mind go crazy. And when your mind goes crazy, you get angrier at one person.”

Bobby went on to express his gratitude for Tanya’s support. “I think my wife is the reason why I’m sitting here today. And she was a working professional. She took care of me. So, whatever I am today, everyone says my wife is the most important person in my life. It’s not that I don’t give importance to my parents. But your wife, the way she sees you, you can’t see your parents. That’s the dark side. So, I’m just very blessed. I never took my wife for granted.”