I get offers that don’t always interest me: Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari, who is all geared up for the upcoming detective drama ‘Shekhar Home’ shared thoughts on her evolving career and said she gets offers that don’t always interest her.

The actor, who has been in the industry for the past 14 years, shared, “Although I’ve been working on feature films which aren’t out yet and I am also exploring production, I think the industry needs to evolve. I get offers that don’t always interest me.”

“The sheer volume of work can sometimes impact quality and the distinction between OTT and film stars should be eliminated. Everyone should be equally recognised. My role in this series is a refreshing change, combining detective elements with humour and it’s something new compared to my previous work,” she added.

‘Shekhar Home’ is inspired by the written works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Kay Kay Menon stars as the eccentric detective Shekhar Home, with Kulhari’s role enhancing the show’s mix of suspense and humour. The series promises a gripping tale of friendship, love, betrayal, crime and thrilling adventures. It stars Ranvir Shorey as Jayvrat Sahni.

‘Shekhar Home’ will premiere on ‘JioCinema Premium’ on August 14.