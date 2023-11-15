I felt stereotyped as the glamourous girl all the time: Tara Sutaria

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria, who made her acting debut in Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year 2’, has been grabbing headlines for her role in the recently released intense drama ‘Apurva’. In her recent conversation, the actor expressed her longstanding desire for a role like Apurva’s and shared her frustration with being stereotyped solely as a glamorous actor throughout her career.

“I don’t know if I got impatient, but it was frustrating, for sure. Even in meetings with directors and producers this year, I couldn’t reveal, show or talk too much about Apurva. People more so in our industry than the audience didn’t expect and see me doing something like this,” she told a leading media house.

Speaking about her character of Apurva, Tara said, “I felt stereotyped as the glamourous girl all the time. Everyone says it also and it’s very irritating. Having said that, it’s fun to do all that and it’s a part of all of us young actors and actresses. But that’s just one aspect. People haven’t seen me like this, but Apurva is the majority of who I am.”

During the conversation, Tara Sutaria acknowledged that the perception of her as solely a glamorous actor might have originated from her social media presence and her glamorous portrayals in previous films.

Expressing her frustration, she mentioned, “The films I’ve done or the way I’ve been presented have been a reason for people to believe that I’m just a one or two-dimensional actress and that I can’t do other stuff, which has been extremely infuriating.”

‘Apurva’, featuring Tara Sutaria, Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa and Rajpal Yadav, revolves around Apurva’s ordeal after being kidnapped by criminals, navigating her escape and survival. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film is currently available for streaming on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’.