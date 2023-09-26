I feel we don’t give the right credit to comedy films: Pankaj Tripathi

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi, whose character Pandit ji from the ‘Fukrey’ franchise is loved by one and all, said that the films that make people laugh are closer to the audience.

The talented actor has played many memorable roles and one of them is the character of Pandit ji in the famous franchise ‘Fukrey’.

As the team is coming up with the third instalment of Fukrey, the actor, in a candid conversation, spoke about the film and much more.

Talking about what makes people love the franchise so much, he said, “I feel relatability. 10 years ago, when the first part came, it made people laugh so much and like us, the audience has also grown up with the film. They laughed ten years back and got connected with the characters of the film. Also, I feel we don’t give the right credit to comedy films. When you make somebody laugh, you give them the moments of thoughtlessness that meditation gives after years of practice. So films that make people laugh are closer to them. I feel this is a different way of seeing a comedy film.”

Talking about what the audience can expect this time in the film and his character, he said, “The character is the same, only the situation is different. Their journey is different. The canvas and scale of the film are very large this time. There is much more laughter than the previous two instalments.”

Directed by Mrighdeep Lamba, ‘Fukrey 3’ will see Bholi Punjaban (played by Richa Chadha) involved in an election campaign against the boys this time, with Pandit ji being the man behind their operations.

The film features the original cast, including Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi. It will hit cinemas on Thursday.