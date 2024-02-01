I feel on top of the world: Parineeti Chopra

In an exclusive interview, Parineeti Chopra revealed her foray into live singing as a second career alongside acting. The 35-year-old, known for her playback singing attempts, recently marked her on-stage debut at a Mumbai music festival.

Expressing her elation to a leading media house, she shared, “I feel on top of the world. I can’t believe I have done this finally. I have been dreaming of this day for many lifetimes. I can’t believe I have finally started a second career. Right now, I get to do acting and music, something no Bollywood actress has done before.”

Chopra attributed her decision to the support of her new management, a prominent agency managing renowned artists like Arijit Singh, Badshah and Neha Kakkar. She emphasised the importance of teamwork by stating, “You are nothing without your team.”

Additionally, she gave a special mention to her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, for being her motivation and backbone: “I got married to a person who motivates me every day. He’s my backbone and he literally made me take that step. He himself has a public personality and deals with people every single day. He sees that I am passionate about music and says, ‘I should finally do it’. A lot of factors came together.”

Chopra, who participated in music competitions as a child and sang live on the ‘DD’ channel as a teenager, plans to record an album and embark on more live shows in the future. Reflecting on her debut performance, she shared the songs she chose, including ‘Pareshaan’ from ‘Ishaqzaade’, ‘Maana ke hum yaar’, her first studio recording and her grandfather’s favourite, ‘Aaj jane ki zidd na karo’. The medley also featured her biggest hit, ‘O Maahi’. She described the experience as a learning process, akin to going to school and cherished the moment as a significant milestone in her life.