I Feel Like There's Much More To Offer As A Director: Idris Elba

While still passionate about his career in front of the camera, Hollywood star Idris Elba believes it would be a 'natural progression' to move into directing.

The 'Luther' star is looking ahead to the possibility of juggling more than one role on set at a time, citing Denzel Washington and Jon Favreau as inspirations, reported 'aceshowbiz.com'.

"I love acting, but I feel like there's much more to offer as a director, as a writer and a producer. Perhaps I feel there are characters and roles that I haven't done yet and I still want to do those, but the truth is that I'd probably like to do that as an offering as a film director/actor," he said.

Elba added, "There are some incredible people like Jon Favreau, like Denzel, who have acted and directed themselves in movies and I feel like that's a natural progression for an actor. It turns out that it's been 30 years since I've been in the game already; it still feels like only yesterday. "Don't get me wrong, I love acting, but there are other things that I like to do."

Idris prides himself on always taking on different kinds of roles. He said in a recent podcast interview: "I've tried not to repeat myself as an actor. There's only one 'Luther' character. There is only one 'Beasts of No Nation' character. I try not to repeat anything."

The 50-year-old star is also hoping to do more with his music career.

"I produce and I've always had a studio, so I'm a sort of self-taught producer. I sing a little bit, but I'm no Jamie Foxx, don't get me wrong! I like poetry and rap and so I feel like there's an offering in me in the form of an album. I've put out music before and varied types, but I definitely feel as though there's an outlet for me. When I'm writing and it comes to music, I feel a lot freer and at liberty to say what I want to say," he said.

He added, "As an actor, especially in this day and age, everyone is afraid of being cancelled or oversharing. In music, I can say what I like and if I have an opinion, I'll express it via my music and not feel worried about it. It's a different part of me. You're making music; you're in control of it; it's your narrative."