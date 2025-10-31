I feel great when there is an expectation: Yami Gautam

One should not be confident about audiences’ taste as they will always look for experiences and as artists, we have to make them sit with focus, said Yami Gautam. The actress, whose last theatrical outing, ‘Article 370’, was a success, hopes to achieve something similar with her new film ‘Haq’.

Known for her performance in movies such as ‘Dhoom Dhaam’, ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ and ‘A Thursday’, Gautam said she doesn’t like to presume what viewers want, but the feedback that she constantly gets when she meets fans is that they like her choice of roles.

“I feel great when there is an expectation. I don’t take it as pressure. I take it as a huge compliment. For any artist, if people have hope from you, it means you are doing something right. By now, film-by-film, there is a certain audience who has faith,” Gautam told PTI.

She added, “I shouldn’t be confident that I know what the audience likes and that’s the fun part. They will always welcome something new. We have to get them to the theatres. We have to make them sit with focus. We should give them an experience.”

‘Haq’, directed by Suparn Verma and also starring Emraan Hashmi, Sheeba Chaddha and Vartika Singh, is set to release in theatres on November 7.

Gautam said she was instantly hooked on the story when Verma narrated the script to her. “I thought this was a very powerful and important story. I am just fortunate that Suparn came to me with this story. I am sure if this story had gone somewhere else to anyone, I don’t think they would have said no. I am just fortunate that he came to me. It’s not that there are so many films in rotation. Every film that comes to me, I consider it a big opportunity because someone is taking a chance on me. And this story is set in a case. We are talking about 1985. We are talking about a landmark case, but how will you connect to this film? Suparn has shown it with such beauty that everyone will connect with it.”

The actress said she was aware of the case through newspaper articles when she was in school and she still has the memory of it, but her film is not a biopic. It is just inspired by the case.

Asked about working with Emraan Hashmi, whose cameo in ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ generated quite a buzz recently, Gautam said their chemistry in the songs has been loved by fans. “There is a certain love for Emraan among the audience. They really love him for music and for such songs,” she said.