I feel everybody should work with everybody, says Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor recently appealed to the South Indian audience to accept Bollywood movies with open hearts, just as the Hindi-speaking audience has ‘wholeheartedly’ accepted their films.

“The Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada audiences should also watch Hindi films. Just as the Hindi audience has accepted your films with an open heart, you all should also accept our films. Only then will the cinema grow. The audience should be open and there should be acceptance from every quarter,” he told a popular entertainment portal.

Citing the recently concluded season of the Indian Premiere League as an analogy, Shahid added, “I feel everybody should work with everybody because when you watch the IPL, as an example, there is a team from every state. There are also 15 extra players sitting on the bench and waiting and players are being prepared that way. So, when the Indian team is being made, you must have seen how there is an India A squad and India B squad. Why do we have that? We had the power to go to the B squad because we have so many good players. That only happens because everybody is coming together to add more value, so films should also be like that.”