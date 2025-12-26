I feel a bigger responsibility today: Koel Mallick

It’s 3 pm and Bengali actress Koel Mallick has back-to-back interviews lined up. In between breaks, the mother of two makes sure to call home to check on her children. As we sit down for the interview, she quickly finishes her lunch. But wait, if you thought the beautiful Koel was on a strict diet, think again. It’s the mashed potatoes on her plate that disappear in a blink.

2025 has been a satisfying year for Koel. Her daughter, Kavya, celebrated her first Durga Puja, while her son, Kabir, took part in the traditional immersion procession of their ancestral Durga Puja along with his grandfather and veteran actor Ranjit Mallick. She began the year with the adventurous ‘Sonar Kellay Jawker Dhan’, later headlined Annapurna Basu’s debut Bengali film ‘Sarthopor’ and the film, dealing with the fragility of a brother-sister bond, struck a chord with audiences. Now, she is closing the year with ‘Mitin: Ekti Khunir Sandhaney’, the third instalment of the Bengali sleuth ‘Mitin Mashi’ franchise, directed by Arindam Sil.

How did 2025 treat you?

This year, God has been kind. I am really happy with the way ‘Sarthopor’ has turned out. The film is extremely close to my heart and it had no tricks or gimmicks. It was purely driven by emotions. So many people reached out to me and shared their thoughts. I also acted alongside my father after a decade. I think an actor is truly fortunate when she or he gets a film like ‘Sarthopor’. Of course, films are meant for entertainment, but when we get a film with a strong moral message, I feel my job is done.

So, do you think some films work on gimmicks?

At times, honestly, we become more concerned about gimmicks than content. Gimmicks may work once or twice, but at the end of the day, only content-driven films connect with audiences. In several cases, gimmicks have worked, but today’s audience is very intelligent. They are also rejecting films and I respect that. They invest their hard-earned money to watch our films, so if they come out disappointed, we should question ourselves.

In the glamour world, looks and fitness matter. After becoming a mother of two, did you ever feel conscious in front of the camera?

No, never. Motherhood is a beautiful feeling and I believe one should embrace all the changes that come with it. Even if I had gained a lot of weight, I would have embraced it with the same amount of love. In both cases, I consulted my doctor and returned to the gym soon after.

You worked with debutant director Annapurna Basu in ‘Sarthopor’ and with seasoned filmmaker Arindam Sil in the ‘Mitin Mashi’ franchise. What’s the key difference?

A newcomer has a lot to prove, while a veteran director is far more sorted. Arindam da knows exactly what shots he needs and has great clarity. That said, the innocence of a new director is special. When I debuted with ‘Nater Guru’ in 2003, I didn’t have any responsibility. Today, the responsibility is far greater and I can never rest on my laurels.

How conscious are you about box-office numbers, especially since you’re also a producer and married to one (Nispal Singh)?

It’s an actor’s basic duty to ensure the producer recovers the investment. Being married to a producer, I understand how much hard work goes into making everything fall into place. I’ve also seen my father always prioritise the producer’s returns so they can make more films. I can’t choose projects purely out of excitement. This is a family business. Some films work, some don’t; it’s their destiny, but we must analyse failures and improve them in the next project.

You had three releases in 2025. Have you signed anything for 2026? Is there another collaboration with Annapurna Basu?

‘Sarthopor’ has made me more conscious and responsible as an actor. I know the audience will expect more if we collaborate again. Chikki (Annapurna) is writing something, but I don’t know the details yet.

Detective Mode On

‘Mitin: Ekti Khunir Sandhaney’ is the third instalment of the franchise. Does being part of a hit franchise reduce the pressure?

Mitin is a character many people idolise. She is a homemaker and an equally committed investigator, an example of the modern woman. Suchitra Bhattacharya had penned this character long ago and made her so realistic and progressive. Mitin is a dream role for any actor and I’m grateful that Arindam Da chose me when the first film was locked. There’s a little bit of Mithin in all the women. Of course, when you play the same character in three films, you become familiar with it. But playing Mitin comes with a lot of responsibility.