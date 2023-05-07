I enjoy the glamour bit of being an actor: Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar started her acting career with the 2015 film ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, which required her to put on weight and shed her glamorous real-life appearance. Next, she appeared in ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ and ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, both of which featured her in de-glam roles. However, after watching Bhumi in these movies, people questioned her choice when she appeared in an ultra-glam avatar in the 2019 film ‘Pati Patni Aur Who’. Bhumi recently expressed how she disagrees with people who think actors who look beautiful on-screen are not talented.

While interacting with a famed journalist during the recently held ‘FICCI Frames 2023’, Bhumi said that her ‘vanity’ does not take away from her ‘craft’.

“I enjoy the glamour bit of being an actor; I love it. I am inherently that person. At the start of my career, my films didn’t allow me to showcase that, but no complaints. I can sit in front of the mirror and do my glam for hours. It is therapeutic and I am not ashamed of saying that at all,” she said.

The ‘Afwaah’ star added, “Because of the films I do, people think I am a serious actor. But just because I enjoy vanity, it does not take anything away from my craft.”

Bhumi also addressed the people who believe that actors who dance and sing in their movies are not as talented as those who feature in serious roles. She opined, “Comedy truly is the toughest form of art. You need to be truly on your toes. You need to have that timing and metre. You still need to make people feel. People think she is just dancing and singing around the trees. No, that takes some serious talent as well.”

In 2023, Bhumi has five releases, two of which, ‘Bheed’ and ‘Afwaah’, have already hit theatres. She now has ‘The Lady Killer’, ‘Bhakshak’ and ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ in the pipeline.