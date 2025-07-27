I don’t use gimmicks in films: Director Indrasis Acharya

Even now, Indrasis Acharya is searching for the reasons behind his passion for cinema. With a corporate background and several years spent abroad, Acharya’s journey into filmmaking wasn’t conventional. He returned to Bengal and stepped into the world of films in 2017.

His debut Bengali film ‘Bilu Rakkhosh’ got noticed, but it was ‘Pupa’ in 2018 that made him a ‘serious filmmaker’. And he doesn’t shy away from that label. Films like ‘Parcel’ and ‘Niharika’ followed, stories that may not have lit up the mainstream, but found a discerning audience. In eight years, he’s made five films, the latest being ‘Goodbye Mountain’, starring Rituparna Sengupta and Indraneil Sengupta.

There’s no rush in Acharya’s filmmaking nor in the way he lives life. That calm, contemplative rhythm reflects in his stories, often tinged with solitude. ‘Goodbye Mountain’, a mature love story, explores relationships that are hemmed in not by personal choices, but by societal boundaries.

Through just a handful of films, Acharya has carved a quiet, distinctive space for his craft. Big banners, blockbuster hype and giant hoardings haven’t come his way yet. But that doesn’t mean his films haven’t done well. “Almost all of my films are streaming on OTT and I’ve been able to return the money I raised,” he said.

So, does he want to work with big production houses like some of his contemporaries, Srijit Mukherji or Kaushik Ganguly? “I want to be known as an independent filmmaker. I want to make films the way I want to. That doesn’t mean I’m against working with production houses. I’ve just never been approached. Maybe they don’t see my films as viable commercially or maybe they don’t believe in the kind of storytelling I do. But I know I’m on the right track,” he added.

Having said that, he mentioned that a few years ago, he did try reaching out to some big production houses. “But the response wasn’t what I’d hoped for. Still, in the meantime, I’ve made a few films for a small but loyal audience. That in itself feels like a win. I have never used gimmicks in my films and I think my niche audience appreciates this,” he said.

Acharya is aware that in today’s world, marketability and reach are key to success. As an indie filmmaker, that’s not always within his control. But what he does have is the support of actors like Rituparna Sengupta, who’ve believed in his vision. They’ve collaborated on three films, the last being ‘Gajoner Dhulobali’, also featuring Ritwik Chakraborty.

“People today care about numbers, conversions and buzz and I get that. But I’m an independent filmmaker. That’s all I want to be,” said Acharya, a self-confessed fan of Michael Haneke.