I don’t try to think too much about the outcome: Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur, who is gearing up for the release of ‘Metro…In Dino’, hopes the audiences connect emotionally with the stories of the upcoming film and see parts of their own lives reflected in them. The actor said if people relate to the film and enjoy it, that will naturally lead to the success of the movie.

‘Metro…In Dino’ is a spiritual sequel to the 2007 film ‘Life in a... Metro’, which was a surprise commercial success at the box office, grossing over Rs 245 million worldwide.

Asked what expectations he has for the upcoming film, Aditya told a top media house: “Honestly, anytime you make a movie, you make it with the hope that everyone likes it and loves it. So, I mean, I don't try to think too much about the outcome. But obviously, the objective is for people to connect with it.”

“Hopefully, they, you know, connect with the stories. I think the beauty of this one is that everyone will have something that they connect with one of the stories, you know. I think the tagline is, ‘Your own story’,” he added.

The actor, who is opposite Sara Ali Khan in the film, is sure that everyone will find something relatable in one of the stories. “You know, something to that effect which essentially means that, you know, there will be something that you see in one of the stories that you will connect with. So, I guess, I hope that people connect with the film and like it.”

“And more often than not, if people connect with it and like it, then it ends up doing well. And yeah, that will be cool, right? So, yeah, hopefully that happens,” he added.

With ‘Metro…In Dino’, Anurag Basu returns with the final chapter of his hyperlinked trilogy. Delving into complex and modern relationships, the upcoming film promises an exploration of love, heartbreak and human connection.

The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. Directed by Anurag Basu, with music composed by Pritam and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Taani Basu, the film will be in cinemas on July 4.