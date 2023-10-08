Sonu Nigam said that he’d still be singing for actors like Shah Rukh Khan if actors in the film industry fought for singers they respected. Speaking with a popular entertainment news agency, Nigam said that actors may share their preferences, but they don’t really fight for the singers.

Reminded that many actors respected him as a singer, Sonu said, “I don’t think actors fight or interfere with singers in their films. If that was the case, I’d still be singing for Shah Rukh Khan. Actors think this is the composer’s or director’s department. The best they can do is give their preference. But they don’t fight for anyone.”

Talking about his latest collaboration with Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Sonu also revealed how it could materialise. It was reported that Aamir Khan insisted on Nigam’s involvement in the film. Sonu said Aamir was the producer as well as the actor in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and therefore, he asked for a particular singer.

Sonu also said, “Like in ‘PK’, when I sang the song ‘Bhagwan hai kahan re tu’, I had a tiff with the music companies. They didn’t want me to sing. But Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra put their foot down and said, ‘Sonu hi gaayega (only Sonu will sing this song)’.”

The singer added that he doesn’t believe he is too important and just takes one day at a time.