'I don't question myself as an actor despite my failures'

Ananya Panday is currently in the news for her latest comic caper, ‘Dream Girl 2’, in which she stars opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Ananya, who has done a variety of roles in her career, recently opened up about the failure of her movie ‘Liger’, in which she starred opposite Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda.

In an interview with ‘Free Press Journal’, Panday said that, according to her, one should take everything in their stride.

She further added that there is always something to learn from every experience and it actually makes you understand what went wrong and how one can be better. She also said that she doesn’t believe in sulking over things. Rather, she moves on.

In an earlier media interview, Ananya opened up about her approach to handling failures in the film industry. What sets her perspective apart is her unwavering belief in herself. She firmly stated, “I don’t think I question myself as an actor despite my failures. When something doesn’t do well, if you start listening to everyone and critics, it doesn’t work. I think first you should listen to your own voice and kind of understand what was wrong with the decision that you made. You have to look at every aspect. What was wrong with the film? Did I do something wrong? It is important to assess all of it.”

Furthermore, Panday highlighted the importance of maintaining self-compassion during challenging times. She wisely noted, “So, yes, you do go through that. But it’s also important to not beat yourself up too much about it. There could be literally any reason why it didn’t work. A film could actually find its audience on OTT and a good film will eventually find its audience. I don’t believe in beating myself up too much.”

“I’m also new and have a long career. I’m sure that I’ll make many mistakes along the way, but it’s important to learn from them, know what to do next and move on. You can’t keep thinking about it,” she added.