I don’t need to prove myself now: Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon won the prestigious National Award for her outstanding performance in ‘Mimi’. She shared the accolade with Alia Bhatt, who secured the ‘Best Actor’ award for her role in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Recently, Kriti expressed her gratitude for receiving the National Award and the impact of this recognition on her career.

She told a popular entertainment agency that projects like ‘Mimi’ provide actors with opportunities to explore diverse roles beyond their known range.

“I think an opportunity like that doesn’t come very often. I’m still trying to find more; it’s tough. I think the National Award is the highest order of validation I could ask for,” Kriti added.

She further stated that the National Award has not only validated her talent but has also instilled a sense of security within her as an actor. It has given her the confidence to take risks, be less concerned about external opinions and trust her instincts when selecting roles.

Reflecting on how the National Award has impacted her perspective, Kriti expressed, “I don’t know if people have started behaving or thinking differently; I don’t know. I feel like I know I’m thinking differently and that’s about it.”

On the work front, Kriti is currently busy promoting their upcoming romantic drama film, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’. In the film, Shahid Kapoor plays a robotics engineer who develops feelings and finally marries Kriti’s character, Sifra, an AI (artificial intelligence) female robot. It was written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar produced it. It also features legendary actor Dharmendra. The film is slated to be released on February 9.