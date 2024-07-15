I don’t like being associated with controversies: Kartik Aaryan

The Bollywood world is where fame often comes together with controversy, Kartik Aaryan has managed to carve a niche for himself. However, even the most careful stars can be under the spotlight for reasons beyond their control. His first brush with controversy came during the filming of ‘Dostana 2’ when rumors of creative differences with producer Karan Johar began to circulate.

The situation escalated when ‘Dharma Productions’ announced they would be recasting the film, citing ‘professional circumstances’.

Adding fuel to the fire, Kartik’s personal life, particularly his alleged romantic relationships with co-stars, became a hot topic for gossip columns. Despite his initial openness, Kartik has since adopted a more reserved approach. During the promotion of his latest film, ‘Chandu Champion’, he shared how he has learned to navigate the highs and lows of fame by staying silent. “I’ve become very serious now. I think a lot before speaking. But people scrutinise that too. They say, ‘Why is he thinking so much before speaking?’” Kartik shared in an interview with ‘News18 Showsha’.

With a career spanning over a decade in the industry, Kartik has experienced both the adulation and the pitfalls of show business. Despite his efforts to avoid controversies, he acknowledged that the need to steer clear of them is stronger now than ever. “I don’t like being associated with controversies or talking about them. That’s not something new. That has been my mindset ever since I began my journey as an actor. I don’t enjoy my name being a part of any kind of controversy. That’s why I remain silent irrespective of the situation,” he confessed.

So, what has prompted this change in Kartik? The actor emphasised his focus on his work as the driving force behind his silence. “I concentrate on my work and let that speak for me. That’s the most important thing in my life,” he stated.