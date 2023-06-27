'I don’t know how to do a role with overconfidence'

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who recently clocked four decades in the film industry, said that he harnesses his negative feelings, such as reluctance, nervousness and anxiety and makes something good come out of them.

Kapoor very recently promoted the second season of ‘The Night Manager’ along with co-actor Aditya Roy Kapur and director Sandeep Modi in Mumbai.

Some time back, the news that Kapoor was at first reluctant about his Shelly Rungta role went viral.

When asked about it, Kapoor said: “I am reluctant for each and every role. It was not that I was reluctant only because of my role in ‘The Night Manager’. I am always overcome by this anxiety and nervousness about whether I will be able to do the role or not and I use that energy to perform better.”

The senior actor continued: “I seriously don’t know how to do a role with overconfidence. Somehow, these little things help me do my role exactly the way my director wants me to do it. I draw energy from my reluctance and anxiety.”

‘The Night Manager’ is a Hindi remake of the BBC television series based on John Le Carre’s novel of the same name.

The Indian series, which will start streaming on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’, also has Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles.