I don’t kiss on screen: Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel, who is currently riding high on the success of the Anil Sharma directorial ‘Gadar 2’, recently opened up about the things that make her uncomfortable while performing in front of the camera.

When she was asked if there are certain things that she doesn’t stand for, she told ‘Instant Bollywood’ that she doesn’t oppose things such as sexually intimate scenes, kissing or looking hot in skimpy clothes as long as she is not doing them.

“How does Salman always say, ‘I don’t kiss on screen’? Sunny also has the same principle. I’ve got the same principles. You have to set your boundaries according to what you and your personality are comfortable with. So, I’m not averse to looking hot. I’m not comfortable doing extensive sexually intimate scenes. I’m not comfortable with loads of different kinds of clothing. I’m not comfortable with abuse on screen or using mother-sister abuse. I’m not comfortable kissing on screen and things like that,” she said.

Meanwhile, ‘Gadar 2’ has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the domestic box office. The makers claimed that no other Indian film has amassed over Rs 10 crore net on second weekdays.

Set in 1971, ‘Gadar 2’ follows Tara Singh’s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh, played by Utkarsh Sharma, from the Pakistani Army. Also featuring Manish Wadhwa and Gaurav Chopra, the movie was released in theatres on August 11. The first film was set during the Partition.