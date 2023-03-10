I don't have any self-respect: Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is back with a new iteration of her show, ‘What Women Want’ and its promo teases the conversations she had with cousin and actor Ranbir Kapoor, comedian Kapil Sharma, actor Shefali Shah, digital creator Niharika NM and many others.

Ranbir and Kareena will be seen discussing how their bad reputation is thanks to Karan Johar, perhaps talking about the filmmaker’s ‘Koffee With Karan’.

While Ranbir bowed out of an appearance on the last season of Karan’s show, Kareena was low-key and subdued as compared to her earlier appearances on the same show. The actor also teased Kareena saying ‘we only meet on couches’ because she hasn’t done a film with him. He also spoke about his daughter Raha.

He also said that he felt left out when compared to Kareena’s sons Jeh and Taimur, no one takes his photos. Ranbir added that he has ‘no self-respect’ when it comes to apologising.

Kapil Sharma, meanwhile, is asked by Kareena whether he is romantic.

“I have two kids and I haven’t downloaded them,” he joked. He also mentioned his run-ins with controversy thanks to his ‘Twitter’ comments.

“ ‘Twitter’ wali chidiya ne mere tote uda diye (‘Twitter’ really messed up my life),” he said with his customary wit. Kapil’s tweets addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed him in a soup, something he also addressed in his ‘Netflix’ stand-up special.