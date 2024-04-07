I don’t have a man who is financing my life: Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi has left a huge impact on the Indian entertainment industry within a short time span. The dancer-actor, otherwise known for her music numbers, is now also getting ample acting opportunities.

Recently, Nora opened up about being the sole breadwinner of her family in an interview with ‘Connect FM Canada’. She also spoke about why she prioritises money in her life.

During the interview, the actor was quizzed about Akshay Kumar joking about Nora being particular about money as he called her a ‘Gujarati’. She responded and said, “It’s so important. I work 24/7. I’ll do three simultaneous shoots in one day. I work around the clock and have my reasons for doing that. I hear the same for him too. He works hard and is all about his money and I respect that. My reason is because I am the breadwinner of my family. I take care of my family. I don’t have a man who’s financing my life or paying for my dreams and my rent and all that. I pay for everything myself. I take care of my mom. I take care of my siblings. I take care of my friends.”

Nora also cited examples of women who are dependent on their partners and have nothing to rely on in case of separation. She stressed education and financial independence for females. ‘The Madgaon Express’ star revealed that she could not enjoy her youth as she started earning at the age of 16.