I don’t give importance to social media: Saiyami Kher

Saiyami Kher, who portrayed the paraplegic sportsperson in ‘Ghoomer’, doesn’t give much importance to social media validation, revealing the influences that have shaped her acting career. In the film, Saiyami plays Anina Dixit, a talented cricketer whose dreams are shattered by a tragic accident leading to the loss of her right arm. Paddy (played by Abhishek), a former test cricketer, becomes her coach and helps her become the first-ever one-armed spinner, propelling her to play for the Indian national team.

When asked whether social media validation is important for her, Saiyami told a leading media house, “I don’t give much importance to social media validation. I take it with a pinch of salt - love and hatred. The validation I look for is within my friends and family.”

“I also talk about Anurag Kashyap and R Balki sir as they are like family. So, the validation I look up to is of my directors, close friends and family and my two acting coaches, who I always go to. So, if they don’t like what I do then it really hurts,” said the ‘Choked’ star.

She further shared, “I don't really look at social media so much. But of course, I try to improve things when I read social media comments and I am told certain things. I look at it and try to improve, but it doesn’t bother me too much.”

Further asked about what trend she dislikes in the industry, Saiyami said, “Wearing new clothes to red carpets and being dressed up at the airport and gyms is a trend which has been going on for some time and I have never been a fan of it. I hope this trend dies down sooner or later.”

Opening up on the influences that have shaped her acting career, the ‘Mirzya’ fame actor said, “Adil Hussain and Dilip Shankar are the influences that have shaped me. They are my coaches. I admire Shabana Azmi a lot. My influence would be life. Life teaches you the most when you are an actor. You need to travel, explore and experience.”