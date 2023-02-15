I don’t feel like reacting to any negativity: Kartik Aaryan

Since his breakthrough performance in ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ (2018), Kartik Aaryan has quickly established himself as one of the top actors in the industry. But since his rise to the top with films like ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ (2022), the actor has also faced negativity at many points in his career, from losing out on film roles to being let go from big banner films. His latest film, ‘Shehzada’ features him as a man who discovers that his real parents are billionaires.

During the promotions for ‘Shehzada’, Aaryan has been discussing his belief that the film will work with audiences. It is said to be a remake of the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ (2020), which became a blockbuster in the Telugu industry after its release. But the actor was also reminded of the low points of his career when things did not go his way. He had been let go from Dharma Productions’ ‘Dostana 2’ after just a few days of filming.

When asked about how he feels when others make fun of him or his career, Kartik revealed that he prefers not to react, because it allows others to comment on it.

“I feel whenever you give a reaction, the other person wins. So, I don’t feel like reacting to any negativity and I don’t feel like being part of that negativity. By doing that, I’m just adding fuel to the fire. Whenever there’s any negativity coming, you’ll always see me staying away from it.”

He also shared, “I know I’m not that person whose presence can be ignored.”

Kartik made his acting debut in Luv Ranjan’s ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ (2011) and he also spoke about the struggle he went through to become an established actor.