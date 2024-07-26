I don't do multiverses: director James Mangold

Los Angeles: Director James Mangold may have directed franchise films such as "Logan" and "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" but he isn’t a fan of multiverse storytelling.

The filmmaker, whose latest project is Timothee Chalamet-starrer Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown", was asked by Rolling Stone whether Joaquin Phoenix's Johnny Cash from "Walk the Line" will be a part of his upcoming biopic.

"I don't do multiverses," is how Mangold replied.

The filmmaker said that even he is surprised that he ended up working on movies with IPs as it's not something that attracts him personally.

"It's weird that I’ve even worked in the world of IP entertainment because I don't like multi-movie universe-building. I think it's the enemy of storytelling. The death of storytelling. It's more interesting to people the way the Legos connect than the way the story works in front of us," said Mangold.

The filmmaker, who is also known for "Ford v Ferrari" and "Girl, Interrupted", said that for him, movies should work on an emotional level.

"For me, the goal becomes, always, 'What is unique about this film and these characters?' Not making you think about some other movie or some Easter egg or something else, which is all an intellectual act, not an emotional act. You want the movie to work on an emotional level," Mangold said.