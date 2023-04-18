I do my best in every film: Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde is gearing up for the release ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ which sees her pair up with Salman Khan on screen for the first time. The film also stars Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vijender Singh and others. While Hegde has some really big films lined up, her past few movies haven’t done well at the box office. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’ opposite Ranveer Singh. The film didn’t meet expectations at the box office and everyone was quite heartbroken about it.

Moreover, Pooja’s big movie, ‘Radhe Shyam’ with Prabhas and ‘Acharya’ also didn’t do well. Reacting to the failure of these movies, Pooja said in an interview that it’s part and parcel of her job. It’s not she who has failed. It is the film that didn’t do well. She said that she’s not the director of the film, nor is she making the cuts. Moreover, she does her best in every film and the feedback that she’s gotten for her performance in all these films has been great.

Pooja confessed that there was something nice about the way people have come and told her about every performance and liked her screen presence. The fact that she could showcase her range as a performer in every film was great. However, the failure of these films hasn’t affected her. She saw most of those films. She expressed that at one point, she had six blockbusters in a row and she didn’t say anything to God, so now if two films flop, why should she complain? She’s only benefitted from these films because now she has ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ coming up and three other announcements in different languages.

Recently, in an exclusive chat with a leading media agency, Pooja refuted rumours of a relationship with Salman Khan.