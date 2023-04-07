'I didn’t think too well about what film to do and what not to do'

Bollywood actor Dino Morea became quite popular after starring in the horror thriller ‘Raaz’ along with Bipasha Basu. But soon enough, his career witnessed a downfall. In a new interview, the actor accepted that it was his choice of films that impacted his career. He also shared how people paid more attention to his relationships at that time than his work.

Dino said that his choice of films was influenced by his ‘need’ for money.

“My biggest mistake was that I always thought that mujhe paisa chahiye (I need money). Then I started losing track of what kind of films I am doing. It was not greed for money; I just needed it. I wanted to buy a house for me and my folks, it was a necessity. I didn’t think too well about what film to do and what film not to do,” he told a leading media house.

Morea, who is now getting work in web shows and regional films too, also spoke about people paying more attention to his relationship with Bipasha Basu. The two stars starred together in ‘Raaz’. He said that during the initial years of his career, he spoke ‘more about the person I was seeing than the movie I was doing’.

“I did a few movies with Bipasha Basu, but it was not about the movies we did. It was about how we broke up, what’s the chemistry like and how we’re still friends. I understand it is part and parcel of the job, but I understood it quite late and it kept bothering me because I always wanted to keep my personal life private,” he added.