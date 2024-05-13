‘I could love Kolkata for Mrinal Sen’

Long ago, Anjan Dutt wanted to do a documentary on Mrinal Sen. Facing difficulties in securing a producer for a feature film, Dutt saw an opportunity to document Sen’s life. The austere filmmaker agreed to his protégé’s demand, but only if the documentary would be deeply ‘personal’. Dutt filmed Sen for 10 hours, capturing him at rallies, directing and giving lectures. When Sen sustained a hip injury and started using a walker, Dutt hesitated to continue filming and the search for that personal story persisted.

After Sen’s death in December 2018 and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dutt pondered why he hadn’t made a film about Sen yet, especially with his centenary approaching. “It was only when I could look at Mrinal Sen objectively that I found a personal story in ‘Chaalchitra Ekhon’,” said Dutt.

Today at 71, Dutt fondly recalled his close bond with Sen, reminiscing about the frequent visits to Sen’s house and their deep connection during the making of ‘Chaalchitra’ in 1981. Dutt admitted to sometimes taking their relationship for granted.

“When he was sick, my contact information was also posted on the wall alongside his son Kunal Sen’s. I have been his actor, assistant, associate, story writer and line producer for the TV series ‘Kabhi Door Kabhi Paas’. It becomes difficult to maintain objectivity when the relationship is deeply personal. I could look at my love for music, Darjeeling, parents and films from a distance but with Sen, it was internal. Only when I looked at him objectively, I found the story in ‘Chaalchitra Ekhon’,” said Dutt.

Dutt made his acting debut with ‘Chaalchitra’ in 1981. His relationship with Sen spanned 43 years, but when he thought of making a film about the legendary filmmaker, he knew he had to capture their ‘first connection’.

“It couldn’t be when I understood him. It had to be a time when I was growing and he was also exploring cinema,” he said. Dutt reminisced about a time when he felt lost and disenchanted with Kolkata, but through Sen’s ‘Chaalchitra’, he found a newfound love for the city. “I could love Kolkata because of Mrinal Sen. So, in ‘Chaalchitra Ekhon’, I have captured everything that happened between us during the 24 days of making 'Chaalchitra’,” he said.

‘Chaalchitra Ekhon’ was released simultaneously in select theatres in Kolkata and ‘Hoichoi’. Ever since the release, Dutt’s tribute film to Sen has been earning widespread praise. “I think I needed to make this film to get my energy back. That is why we decided to produce it ourselves. Otherwise, nobody would have understood the choices we were making,” he smiled.

When asked how refreshing it is to work in his own film, Dutt replied, “The first decision we made was to avoid Madame Tussaud’s approach. We didn’t want actors who looked like mere copies of real-life figures. Instead, we sought out actors who had the attitude of the characters we wanted to portray. Having the freedom to make these choices was possible because Neel Dutt and I were producing the film,” said the ‘The Bong Connection’ and ‘Madly Bangalee’ director.

Even now, on the occasion of his film’s release on Sen’s centenary, Dutt doesn’t know how to define the relationship with Sen. “Was he a father, brother, mentor, teacher... I still don’t know. I just know he was very dear to me. We shared everything,” he admitted.

Dutt also revealed that despite their 43-year relationship, this aspect of his life with Sen has never taken center stage in his work, whether in cinema or music. “I have reflected my love for Darjeeling, detective and Anglo-Indians through music and films. My work has always been personal, except for the Byomkesh films, which I consider very mediocre. It has been my poorest work. Yet, this significant chapter of my life with Sen was untouched,” he said. Dutt also shared Sen’s admiration for his work especially ‘Ranjana Ami Ar Ashbona’ and how he liked Dutt for working on low-budget films with newcomers.

‘Chaalchitra Ekhon’ not only celebrates Sen but also the love Dutt and Sen shared for Kolkata. Nowadays, we witness a trend where young people leave Kolkata in search of job opportunities. Like Sen, Dutt also doesn’t oppose this trend but emphasises the importance of understanding Kolkata before leaving.

“This city is as exciting as it was years ago. The spirit of Kolkata is still there. It was always a chaotic, dirty and multi-cultural city. It was never a perfect city. Mrinal Sen made me look at Kolkata like no one else and today, whatever I am is because of this city and that man. I could love Kolkata for Mrinal Sen,” he said.