I consider myself a cerebral actor: Saurav Das

Saurav Das has come a long way from theatre to TV, web series and finally, films. It’s been a steady climb, not without its fair share of struggles. His breakthrough came with Bengali shows like ‘Guti Malhar’ and web series such as ‘Charitraheen’ and ‘Montu Pilot’, which really put his acting chops in the limelight. But these days, the usual roles in Bengali web series don’t excite him anymore. He feels the space has become somewhat stagnant, though he’s hopeful that experimentation will make a comeback. Right now, Saurav is fully focused on films. He’s especially drawn to quirky and eccentric roles like the character of Sardar in ‘Mrigaya: The Hunt’, a gripping Bengali cop drama that’s already creating a buzz for all the right reasons. His menacing performance in the film is one to watch out for. From once playing the hero’s sidekick, Saurav is now relishing the chance to take on roles with depth and impact. Excerpts from a chat:

You were once the undisputed king of Bengali web series, with hits like ‘Charitraheen’ and ‘Montu Pilot’. When did you decide it was time to shift focus to films?

I still feel like saying, ‘I’m very much here’. But the fact remains - when we talk about Bengali web series 20 years down the line, people will say, ‘The first Bengali web series star was Saurav Das’. That won’t change. However, I’m no longer interested in the kind of work that’s currently being done in the Bengali web space.

So, what kind of work are you looking for now?

When we watch global web series, we always remember that one character who leaves a lasting impact. That’s what I wanted to create in Bengali web content. Shows like ‘Charitraheen’ and ‘Montu Pilot’ were abstract, bold and experimental. Sadly, I don’t see that kind of risk-taking or storytelling in Bengal anymore.

Is there any national or international web series you wish you were a part of?

Maybe something like ‘Stolen’, starring Abhishek Banerjee. What a mind-blowing series. I even texted him.

In your opinion, what’s missing in today’s Bengali web series?

Most Bengali web series today feel like an extension of television, sort of like TV plus. But I’m hopeful that experimental content will make a comeback. It has to.

Actors tend to have a strong creative urge. Is that what led Jisshu Sengupta and you to start a production house?

Absolutely. There’s an eccentricity that comes with being creative and both Jisshu da and I are driven by that.

Do you consciously choose quirky, offbeat characters like Sardar in ‘Mrigaya: The Hunt’? Are you worried about being typecast?

Not at all. Nawazuddin has also been typecast and look at the body of work he has. Not everyone can be Irrfan Khan and that’s okay. If I keep getting roles like Sardar, I’ll be more than happy. I consider myself a cerebral actor. My mind is most active when I’m playing layered, complex characters like that.

You often collaborate with new directors.

Yes. I believe I’m the only actor in Bengal who works so frequently with new filmmakers. After all, I was a newcomer once, too. I started with TV and made my way into films. So, I know how passionate and ambitious new directors are. There’s also a misconception in the industry that I charge a lot when I work with debut directors and that’s absolutely untrue.

Actor vs Star

You’ve been in the industry for quite some time now and you’ve proven yourself to be a solid actor. But is the ‘star’ image something you consciously pursue?

Earlier, I aspired to be known purely as a character actor. But the language of cinema has evolved. Look at actors like Abhishek Banerjee, Jaideep Ahlawat or Pankaj Tripathi. They may not be conventional heroes, but they are stars in their own right, delivering meaningful performances. So yes, if there’s something called a ‘star actor’, that’s what I want to be.

You’re making your Bollywood debut with Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming film. Interestingly, both you and your wife, Darshana Banik, are stepping into Bollywood around the same time.

Yes, it’s quite a coincidence. Earlier, I was quite content in my comfort zone, in Tollywood. But over time, I realised that comfort could lead to stagnation. After ‘Montu Pilot’, I received a lot of love and admiration. But I don’t want to be known only as ‘Montu Pilot’. I want to diversify and explore new horizons.