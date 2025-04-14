Nushrratt Bharuccha recently opened up about the hurt she felt when she was replaced by Ananya Panday in filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa’s ‘Dream Girl 2’. In a recent interview, Nushrratt called the decision of the makers to not cast her in the sequel ‘not cool’ while maintaining the whole cast as it is.

Talking about the challenges she faced in the film industry, she told Nayandeep Rakshit, “It hurt me even more when I was not part of my own sequel also when every other actor was the same except the girl, which I felt was, not cool naa, guys? Just not cool. But theek hai, no problem.”

Nushrratt also revealed that she didn’t fight the makers for their decision because their minds were made up. She said, “I can’t fight something I know isn’t going to change in any way. What do I fight? What am I going to say? ‘Why not me?’ They’ll say, ‘Because we don’t want you’. That’s the truth of it; it ends there. Eventually, it’s the choice somebody’s making, right? I cannot question your choice.” She added that the only thing she can do is not give up on herself. “It’s by saying I’ll work with people who want to work with me,” she said.

The actress expressed her disappointment with the makers of ‘Dream Girl 2’ in the past too. In an interaction with a leading media house, she called the decision ‘unfair’ and said, “I don’t know. There is no logic and there is no answer to it. I am a human being, so of course it hurts. And of course, it feels unfair. But I get it, it is their decision. Cool, no problem.”

Despite opening to mixed reviews, ‘Dream Girl 2’ (2023) became the highest-grossing film of Ayushmann Khurrana’s career.