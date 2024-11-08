‘I am still processing all the love’

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is receiving a lot of positive responses for her recently released streaming show ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, recently reacted to all the love coming her way.

From showcasing insane combat skills and action to being compared to Sridevi in her acting prowess and her visual comedic stylings, Samantha is the talk of the town. Right from her hardcore action sequences to her beautiful moments of family and vulnerability, Samantha’s performance seems to be one for the ages.

Talking about the love she’s been receiving with just a few hours of the series dropping, the actress said, “I am actually still processing all the love that’s been pouring in. What an overwhelming response it’s been! As artists, we always hope that our hard work is appreciated and with ‘Citadel’, I feel like every bruise, every injury, even the concussion, was so worth it!”