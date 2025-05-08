I am not bossy in relationships: Srabanti

Having started her journey in the Bengali film industry as a child artiste, Srabanti Chatterjee has seen her share of highs and lows.

She remembered how, back in class 8, she was part of a Bengali serial but had to walk away after giving a NOC, courtesy of the director’s toxic behaviour.

“I couldn’t take that kind of negativity even at that age and till now,” she said. Cut to 2025 and Srabanti is now starring opposite Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay in ‘Aamar Boss’, which hits theatres this Friday.

Interestingly, in the film, she plays a woman caught in a relationship marred by toxicity, something she personally steers clear of.

“Anyone who knows me knows I am not the confrontational type,” Srabanti said with a soft smile. “I prefer peace. I stay far away from anything remotely toxic when it comes to relationships. That’s why this role hits home. I’ve seen so many couples around me trapped in unhealthy relationships. Also, I loved how the story of a mother and son has been woven.”

Srabanti also spoke of her long-standing wish to work with Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay. “Their films have a soul. I always knew I wanted to be part of something that came out of their production house,” she said, adding that she herself is ‘non-bossy’ in love.

The director duo’s last outing ‘Bohurupi’ proved to be a turning point for actress Koushani Mukherjee, known till then for her commercial projects. After its success, Koushani landed a part in Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Killbill Society’. So, when asked if ‘Aamar Boss’ could do the same for her, Srabanti replied: “Koushani was phenomenal in ‘Bohurupi’. I told her that myself. But ‘Bohurupi’ and ‘Aamar Boss’ belong to very different worlds. This is my first time doing something that’s so rooted in Shibu da and Nandita di’s signature style. And of course, I got to share screen space with the one and only Rakhee Gulzar. What more could I ask for?” she said.

Srabanti is among the few Bengali actresses who have comfortably balanced both mainstream blockbusters and meaningful cinema. While she’s well-known for her popular films like ‘Amanush’, ‘Wanted’, ‘Dujone’, ‘Josh’ and ‘Sedin Dekha Hoyechilo’, she’s also held her ground in critically acclaimed movies like Aparna Sen’s ‘Goynar Baksho’ and Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s ‘Buno Haansh’.

“I’ve grown up in this industry. Acting is not just my profession. It’s my oxygen. I want to keep doing this till my last breath. I feel lucky that filmmakers like Kaushik Ganguly (‘Kaberi Antardhan’), Shibu da and Nandita di are now trusting me with roles that push me in new directions,” said the ‘Devi Chowdhurani’ actress.

Her father, too, is thrilled that she’s sharing screen space with Rakhee Gulzar. “He’s absolutely overjoyed,” Srabanti laughed. “He’s a fan of her work. And honestly, so am I. Rakhee ji is effortlessly brilliant,” she said.

Srabanti’s personal life has often made headlines, almost as much as her movies. So, when asked if love is on the cards, she smiled and said, “Not with a person, not right now. But who knows what the future holds? Right now, I’m head over heels in love with my work. That’s the kind of love that keeps me going. I also love nature, spending time with my son and catching up with my friends.”

Up next, Srabanti is all set to reunite on-screen with her ‘Amanush’ co-star Soham Chakraborty. “It’s been a while since we worked together and I’m really looking forward to it,” she said.