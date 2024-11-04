I am not a role model: Shah Rukh Khan

At his recent birthday celebration in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan announced that he had quit smoking and his declaration was met with huge applause from fans. Some fans even declared their intentions to quit smoking as the Badshah has pledged to give up the dangerous habit. While SRK encouraged their decision, he also offered them life advice, emphasising that he isn’t a role model, given that he has smoked for 30 years of his life.

In a viral video from Shah Rukh’s birthday celebration, the ‘Dilwale’ star shared his thoughts with his fans, stating, “Whatever you feel right, do that. I am not a role model. It’s the worst thing that after smoking for 30 years I’m giving the advice don’t smoke. We always know it is not good to smoke. We can give it up - very good. We can’t give it up - very bad. But having said that, do what you deem fit at what time you deem fit.”

During his conversation with fans, he also provided inspirational advice, urging them to follow their dreams, regardless of their background. He gave them his own example and said, “I come from a lower-middle-class family. I had an education because our parents wanted us to be educated. My education has been useful in my life. In our space, most of us come from nowhere. You have to believe that it doesn’t matter where you begin your journey.”