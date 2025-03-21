I am grateful for the beginnings that I have had: Sharvari

Bollywood actress Sharvari, who is riding high on a dream run with her standout performances in films such as ‘Maharaj’, ‘Munjya’ and ‘Vedaa’, is grateful for her journey so far. However, she admitted she’s unsure whether she has ‘made it’ yet.

When asked if she feels she has finally arrived or become a star, Sharvari told a top news agency “No, I am grateful for the beginnings that I have had. I don’t know whether I have made it and things like that, but I do know that I want to continue to work very, very hard. I have a dream, so I hope that I am able to work towards it and achieve it,” said Sharvari, who was in the capital for the launch of Sheba’s new campaign called ‘All they want is Sheba’.

The 27-year-old actress worked as an assistant director in the movies ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’. She made her acting debut in 2020 with the series ‘The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye’.

In 2021, she made her film debut alongside Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the crime comedy ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, after which, she tasted success with ‘Maharaj’, ‘Munjya’ and ‘Vedaa’.

A pet parent herself, the actress, who is gearing up for her next release ‘Alpha’, agrees that animals will help in emoting better. “I think animals and pets are your family. I truly believe that. And when they are part of your family, I think that if you are having a bad day, they can make your day better. If you are having a good day, they can make your day better.”

She added that they know ‘what unconditional love means’.