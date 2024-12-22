I am excited to work with Christopher Nolan: Tom Holland

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Tom Holland said he is excited to work with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan for his next movie but doesn’t know anything about the project.

Nolan has lined up a star-studded cast, including Matt Damon, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron, for the project, which is his follow-up multiple Oscar-winning movies ‘Oppenheimer’.

The untitled project will mark the maiden collaboration between Nolan and Holland, known for starring as superhero Spider-Man in multiple ‘Marvel Cinematic Universe’ (MCU) films.

“It hasn’t started shooting, to be perfectly honest with you. I don’t know anything about it," the actor said on the ‘Dish’ podcast.

He added, “I’m super excited, but it’s been pretty quiet about the project. I met Nolan and it was awesome. He kind of loosely pitched what it is and I’m sure when he’s ready he’ll announce what it’s about.”

Nolan wrote the script and is directing the film, which will be distributed by ‘Universal Pictures’. The filmmaker is also backing the project alongside producing partner and wife, Emma Thomas, for their ‘Syncopy’ banner. The studio has set a release date of July 17, 2026, for the movie.