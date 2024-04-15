I am back and not going anywhere: Parineeti Chopra

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra’s latest film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ was released on Friday on ‘Netflix’. Right from its first reviews, the Imtiaz Ali directorial is being appreciated. Based on the real-life story of Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot who were murdered in their prime, both Parineeti and Diljit have delivered brilliant performances.

Recently, Parineeti also received praise from her cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas who shared a still from the film and wrote, “Congratulations Imtiaz sir, Diljit, Tisha and the team. Looks so good.”

While a lot more appreciation has been pouring in for the actors, a few hours back Parineeti Chopra took to ‘Instagram’ and penned an emotional note thanking all for the response to the film. Sharing a series of stills from the movie, Parineeti wrote, “Curled up in my blanket. Overwhelmed by your words, calls and movie reviews. Tears are not stopping. ‘Parineeti is back’. These words are ringing loud. I hadn’t thought of this. Yes, I am back and not going anywhere!”

While the actor is overwhelmed by the response she is getting, she now also hopes that good directors call her.