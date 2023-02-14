I always wanted to do something on OTT: Aditya Roy Kapur

Mumbai: Aditya Roy Kapur said the process of bringing a character to life for a series is no different from the movies.

The actor, who is set to foray into digital medium with the Indian adaptation of John le Carre’s novel ‘The Night Manager’, said he found the lead character ‘interesting’ enough to take the leap.

“The acting process doesn’t change much on OTT. The job is pretty much the same. I always wanted to do something on OTT. I was looking for an opportunity and just needed the stars to align. ‘The Night Manager’ felt like the right one,” Aditya told the top news agency.

A series on the novel was made in 2016 with Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Elizabeth Debicki and Olivia Colman playing pivotal parts.

The 37-year-old actor said he had not seen the British show when the Indian version was offered to him, but wanted to be part of the world the team was trying to create.

“I had not watched the original show. I saw it later and loved it. I didn’t think twice. I wanted to be a part of this world that they were creating and be a part of the great team. It was a no-brainer,” he said, adding that Bollywood star Anil Kapoor was already on board the project when he joined and that was a ‘huge perk’.

Best known for starring in films such as ‘Aashiqui 2’, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, ‘Kalank’, ‘Ludo’ and ‘Malang’, Aditya described his character in ‘The Night Manager’ as a man with a ‘strong moral core’.

“Shaan Sengupta is an interesting character. It is tough to figure out about him as an audience as his past gets revealed slowly. He has had trauma and it was interesting to figure all that out. He has a strong moral core. He has a taste for good things. He surprises you,” he added.

Dubbed a high-octane thriller, the series is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and produced by ‘The Ink Factory’ and ‘Banijay Asia’. Priyanka Ghosh serves as co-director.

Actors Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl round out the cast. ‘The Night Manager’ will premiere on ‘Disney+ Hotstar’ on February 17.